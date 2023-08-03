Sportsbooks have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (5-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 29 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 5.2 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 5.2 7 3 3 4 1 at Yankees Jul. 7 8.0 1 0 0 4 2 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 5.0 7 6 5 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 119 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .279/.333/.401 slash line on the year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 33 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 53 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .273/.355/.499 slash line so far this year.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .667 with four doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 2 4-for-4 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 at Mets Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Jeimer Candelario or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Steer has 106 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.357/.463 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .266/.347/.472 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Dodgers Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 1 at Dodgers Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.