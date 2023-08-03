Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET in this final game of a four-game series.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB play with 132 total home runs.

Chicago is ninth in baseball with a .423 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (555 total runs).

The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Cubs' nine strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

The Cubs average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Taillon is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Taillon will look to build on an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco

