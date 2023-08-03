Jameson Taillon and Luke Weaver are the projected starters when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is listed at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago games have gone over the set total three times in a row, and the average total during this span was 9.2 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have compiled a 30-22 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Chicago has a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 61.5% chance to win.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-46-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-27 26-26 22-26 33-27 35-38 20-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.