Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (55-53) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) at 8:05 PM ET (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (5-6) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-3) will take the ball for the Reds.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 30 (57.7%) of those contests.
- Chicago has entered 14 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- Chicago has scored 555 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
|August 1
|Reds
|W 20-9
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
|August 2
|Reds
|W 16-6
|Drew Smyly vs Brandon Williamson
|August 3
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
|August 4
|Braves
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
|August 5
|Braves
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Bryce Elder
|August 6
|Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Charlie Morton
|August 7
|@ Mets
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|August 8
|@ Mets
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
