Thursday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (55-53) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) at 8:05 PM ET (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (5-6) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-3) will take the ball for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 30 (57.7%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered 14 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Chicago has scored 555 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).

Cubs Schedule