The Indianapolis Colts right now have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +12500.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis compiled a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Colts games hit the over.

Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game offensively last year (27th in ), and it surrendered 334 yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

The Colts won only two games at home last year and two away from home.

As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up only one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games with the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

On the ground, Deon Jackson scored one touchdown and accumulated 236 yards (14.8 per game).

Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2800 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2800 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

