Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- batting .300 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .316 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Bellinger enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- In 58 of 77 games this year (75.3%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (32.5%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (19.5%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.6% of his games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 58.4% of his games this season (45 of 77), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.318
|AVG
|.314
|.368
|OBP
|.368
|.567
|SLG
|.511
|21
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|20
|27/12
|K/BB
|24/13
|8
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.80, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.