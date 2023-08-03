Cody Bellinger -- batting .300 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .316 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Bellinger enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

In 58 of 77 games this year (75.3%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (32.5%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (19.5%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.6% of his games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 58.4% of his games this season (45 of 77), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .318 AVG .314 .368 OBP .368 .567 SLG .511 21 XBH 12 9 HR 7 30 RBI 20 27/12 K/BB 24/13 8 SB 6

