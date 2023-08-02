On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .286 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Gomes is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In 66.7% of his 72 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (40.3%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .299 AVG .273 .336 OBP .318 .470 SLG .446 10 XBH 11 4 HR 5 20 RBI 21 23/6 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings