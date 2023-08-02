Luis Robert and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (beginning at 8:05 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 108 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .267/.320/.553 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 92 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI.

He has a slash line of .248/.318/.426 so far this year.

Vaughn takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (8-4) for his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 15 starts, Dunning has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 28 5.0 5 3 3 4 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 3.0 7 5 5 1 2 vs. Rays Jul. 17 7.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 9 5.2 7 4 4 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 4 6.0 6 1 1 4 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 123 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .277/.344/.448 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 41 walks and 85 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.332/.511 on the year.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .212 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

