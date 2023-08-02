Dane Dunning will toe the rubber for the Texas Rangers (61-46) on Wednesday, August 2 versus the Chicago White Sox (43-65), who will answer with Dylan Cease. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-4, 3.36 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-4, 4.15 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 25-17 (59.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (33.3%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 9-22 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

