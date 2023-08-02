Dane Dunning takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 119 home runs.

Fueled by 305 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.370 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (4-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away - Noah Syndergaard 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole

