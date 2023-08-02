You can wager on player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to their matchup at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Rodríguez Stats

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Rodriguez has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jul. 25 4.2 7 4 4 3 3 at Royals Jul. 19 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 5.0 3 2 2 7 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 4.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 6.0 5 1 1 6 2

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.310/.406 on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 89 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.264/.329 so far this season.

Baez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two walks and an RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 92 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.322/.434 so far this season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 59 walks and 28 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .257/.378/.397 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

