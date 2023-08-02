Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on August 2 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 92 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .406.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 64 of 105 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.9%).
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41 games this year (39.0%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.219
|AVG
|.241
|.318
|OBP
|.303
|.353
|SLG
|.453
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|37
|54/25
|K/BB
|54/20
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 23 -- the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
