Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 20 times (23.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (29.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.0%).
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (40.2%), including four games with multiple runs (4.6%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.229
|AVG
|.267
|.320
|OBP
|.338
|.314
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|40/19
|K/BB
|54/21
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
