The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .307 with 14 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .200 with one homer.

Greene has had a hit in 54 of 71 games this season (76.1%), including multiple hits 22 times (31.0%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (28.2%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.6%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 35 of 71 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .364 AVG .254 .413 OBP .333 .538 SLG .401 13 XBH 12 4 HR 4 12 RBI 12 41/11 K/BB 43/16 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings