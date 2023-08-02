On Wednesday, Patrick Wisdom (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is batting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

In 43.1% of his 72 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (41.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .175 AVG .218 .302 OBP .290 .526 SLG .487 12 XBH 15 11 HR 8 21 RBI 17 38/17 K/BB 54/11 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings