Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Patrick Wisdom (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is batting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 43.1% of his 72 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (41.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.175
|AVG
|.218
|.302
|OBP
|.290
|.526
|SLG
|.487
|12
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|17
|38/17
|K/BB
|54/11
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
