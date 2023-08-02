The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .170 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.

In 38.6% of his 83 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Maton has had an RBI in 19 games this year (22.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .144 AVG .195 .281 OBP .301 .198 SLG .381 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 10 RBI 19 32/20 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings