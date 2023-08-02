The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Madrigal has had a hit in 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 53 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has driven in a run in 13 games this season (24.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%).

In 37.7% of his games this season (20 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .283 AVG .278 .353 OBP .333 .380 SLG .361 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 7 RBI 11 9/4 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings