On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .269 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 59.0% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (19.3%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30.1% of his games this season (25 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .227 AVG .302 .311 OBP .347 .318 SLG .444 8 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/15 K/BB 37/10 3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings