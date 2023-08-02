The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 99 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .265 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Candelario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last outings.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (25.0%).

He has homered in 16 games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (32 of 100), with two or more RBI 16 times (16.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year (46 of 100), with two or more runs 12 times (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .245 AVG .272 .333 OBP .351 .452 SLG .511 26 XBH 22 6 HR 10 24 RBI 29 43/18 K/BB 45/18 1 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings