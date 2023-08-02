Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .246 with 75 walks and 51 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 105th in slugging.
- In 60.6% of his games this season (63 of 104), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 37 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.230
|AVG
|.262
|.351
|OBP
|.399
|.358
|SLG
|.437
|15
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|20
|59/35
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (3-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
