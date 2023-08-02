Spencer Steer and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (beginning at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (8-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 4.75 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 28 4.1 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3.2 6 5 4 5 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 6.0 8 5 5 7 1 at Yankees Jul. 8 4.0 6 4 4 3 4 at Brewers Jul. 3 3.2 4 3 3 5 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 24 bases.

He has a .281/.335/.405 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 49 RBI (92 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .317/.367/.545 on the year.

Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 3 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 105 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.358/.457 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

