Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to Brandon Williamson when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB action with 127 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Chicago has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (539 total runs).

The Cubs' .334 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Cubs' nine strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Smyly has recorded five quality starts this season.

Smyly heads into the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga

