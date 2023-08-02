Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 69 of 98 games this season (70.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (20.4%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.8% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.1%.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.256
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.478
|SLG
|.377
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|29
|32/15
|K/BB
|49/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
