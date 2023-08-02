On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (batting .111 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .211 with eight doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.

Baddoo has had a hit in 30 of 65 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits nine times (13.8%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 21 of 65 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .206 AVG .215 .260 OBP .351 .299 SLG .366 5 XBH 8 2 HR 3 7 RBI 16 25/7 K/BB 26/20 2 SB 4

