On Tuesday, Zach McKinstry (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .313.

McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 98), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has an RBI in 18 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (40.8%), including three games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .247 AVG .229 .325 OBP .300 .380 SLG .346 12 XBH 10 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 33/17 K/BB 38/15 6 SB 6

