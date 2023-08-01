Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (45 of 85), with at least two hits 18 times (21.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (9.4%).
- In 24.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.233
|AVG
|.265
|.292
|OBP
|.335
|.350
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|40/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.62 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.