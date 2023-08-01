Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Gomes will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (48 of 72), with at least two hits 14 times (19.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this year (40.3%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), with two or more runs five times (6.9%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.299
|AVG
|.273
|.336
|OBP
|.318
|.470
|SLG
|.446
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|21
|23/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
