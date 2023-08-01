In a Tuesday WNBA slate that features four exciting contests, the Minnesota Lynx versus the Connecticut Sun is a game to see.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun face the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx travel to face the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 18-7

18-7 MIN Record: 13-13

13-13 CON Stats: 84.0 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (first)

84.0 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (first) MIN Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.1 APG) MIN Key Player: Kayla McBride (12.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10.5

-10.5 CON Odds to Win: -731

-731 MIN Odds to Win: +495

+495 Total: 162.5 points

The Indiana Fever host the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Fever on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 6-19

6-19 PHO Record: 6-18

6-18 IND Stats: 80.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.6 Opp. PPG (12th)

80.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.6 Opp. PPG (12th) PHO Stats: 76.2 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.1 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6

-6 IND Odds to Win: -254

-254 PHO Odds to Win: +203

+203 Total: 159.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks host the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off a road win at the Sparks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 9-16

9-16 NYL Record: 19-6

19-6 LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)

78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fourth) NYL Stats: 88.6 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.7 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 NYL Odds to Win: -488

-488 LAS Odds to Win: +359

+359 Total: 166.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces play host to the Atlanta Dream

The Dream take to the home court of the Aces on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 23-2

23-2 ATL Record: 14-11

14-11 LVA Stats: 94.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (second)

94.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (second) ATL Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)

A'ja Wilson (20.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.0 APG) ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -14.5

-14.5 LVA Odds to Win: -1487

-1487 ATL Odds to Win: +842

+842 Total: 177.5 points

