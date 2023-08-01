The Texas Rangers (60-46) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (7-6) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-3).

White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (7-6, 4.62 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-3, 3.32 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens (1-3) pitches first for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.

In 16 games this season, he has a 3.32 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .260 against him.

Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this matchup.

In nine of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 609 total runs scored while batting .272 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .458 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 144 home runs (seventh in the league).

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Scholtens has pitched 2/3 of an inning without giving up a hit or an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (7-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has earned a quality start six times in 20 starts this season.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Andrew Heaney vs. White Sox

The White Sox are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (24th in the league) with 119 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 5-for-21 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

