White Sox vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 1
The Texas Rangers (60-46) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (7-6) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-3).
White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (7-6, 4.62 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-3, 3.32 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens
- Scholtens (1-3) pitches first for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering one hit.
- In 16 games this season, he has a 3.32 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .260 against him.
- Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this matchup.
- In nine of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
Jesse Scholtens vs. Rangers
- He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 609 total runs scored while batting .272 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .458 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 144 home runs (seventh in the league).
- Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Scholtens has pitched 2/3 of an inning without giving up a hit or an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (7-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 20 games.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 20 starts this season.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Andrew Heaney vs. White Sox
- The White Sox are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (24th in the league) with 119 home runs.
- The White Sox have gone 5-for-21 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
