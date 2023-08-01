Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (60-46) will square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +170. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 39, or 59.1%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 8-3 (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 23, or 33.8%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 2-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 3rd

