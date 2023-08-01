Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers meet Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 119 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 305 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 446 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.376 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Scholtens heads to the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing one hit.

In two starts this season, Scholtens has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 2.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away - Noah Syndergaard

