Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (60-46) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at 8:05 PM (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (7-6, 4.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Jesse Scholtens (1-3, 3.32 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in 23, or 33.8%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (446 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule