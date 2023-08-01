Tuesday, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 26 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .206.
  • In 39.0% of his games this season (16 of 41), Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Barnhart has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (12.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 18
.185 AVG .229
.254 OBP .333
.204 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 8
22/5 K/BB 16/7
1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lively (4-6) takes the mound for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
