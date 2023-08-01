Tuesday, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 26 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .206.

In 39.0% of his games this season (16 of 41), Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Barnhart has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this season (12.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .185 AVG .229 .254 OBP .333 .204 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 8 22/5 K/BB 16/7 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings