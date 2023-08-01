The Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) and Detroit Tigers (47-59) square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The Pirates are coming off a series victory over the Phillies, and the Tigers a series loss to the Marlins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (4-11) to the mound, while Matt Manning (3-2) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (4-11, 4.60 ERA) vs Manning - DET (3-2, 4.10 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers are sending Manning (3-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.

Manning has recorded one quality start this season.

Manning will try to record his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

In three of his eight total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will send Oviedo (4-11) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.60, a 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.347.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 21 starts this season, Oviedo has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 48th, 1.347 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 39th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

