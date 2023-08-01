Tigers vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds ready for the first of a two-game series against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at PNC Park.
The Pirates are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+100). A 9-run total has been set for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-120
|+100
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-6.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 34 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit is 31-49 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of its 106 opportunities.
- The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|22-30
|25-29
|19-27
|28-31
|38-40
|9-18
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.