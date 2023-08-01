Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .307 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- In 75.7% of his games this season (53 of 70), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (31.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Greene has driven home a run in 20 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.364
|AVG
|.254
|.413
|OBP
|.335
|.538
|SLG
|.399
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|12
|41/11
|K/BB
|43/16
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 48th, 1.347 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.