The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 72 of 98 games this year (73.5%), including 33 multi-hit games (33.7%).

He has homered in seven games this season (7.1%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.7% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year (42 of 98), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 46 .301 AVG .251 .360 OBP .302 .434 SLG .354 17 XBH 14 5 HR 2 34 RBI 23 26/16 K/BB 30/12 13 SB 10

