Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nick Maton and his .360 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has seven doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks while batting .170.
- Maton has gotten a hit in 32 of 83 games this year (38.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (8.4%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has had an RBI in 19 games this year (22.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 26 of 83 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.144
|AVG
|.195
|.281
|OBP
|.301
|.198
|SLG
|.381
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|19
|32/20
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (4-11) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 48th, 1.347 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 39th.
