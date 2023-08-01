Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 52 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.2% of those games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Madrigal has driven home a run in 12 games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .273 AVG .278 .340 OBP .333 .364 SLG .361 5 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 9/4 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings