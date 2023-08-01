Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 108 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is seventh in slugging.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 27 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.0%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (39 of 104), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.267
|AVG
|.271
|.324
|OBP
|.322
|.594
|SLG
|.528
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|31
|53/11
|K/BB
|75/11
|2
|SB
|10
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.62 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
