As of now the Detroit Lions are eighth in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2000.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit struggled on defense, ranking worst in the (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on offense, averaging 380 yards per game.

At home last year, the Lions were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.

Detroit posted three wins as the favorite (in five games) and five wins as an underdog (10 games).

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC as a whole.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 TD passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +2000 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2200 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

Odds are current as of August 1 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.