The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .214 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 22 walks.

In 50.0% of his 88 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (26.1%), leaving the park in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has driven in a run in 28 games this season (31.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (43.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings