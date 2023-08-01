The Indiana Fever (6-19) carry a four-game skid into a home contest versus the Phoenix Mercury (6-18), who have dropped three straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN3 and AZFamily) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Favorite: Fever (-4.5)

Fever (-4.5) Over/Under: 164.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 85 Fever 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Mercury

Pick ATS: Mercury (+4.5)

Mercury (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (164.5)

Fever vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Indiana's record against the spread is 13-10-0.

The Fever have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, 12 of Indiana's 24 games have gone over the point total.

The Fever have had an average of 166.3 points in their games this season, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's offense, which ranks seventh in the league with 80.6 points per game, has performed better than their worst defense (85.6 points allowed per game).

Indiana ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing just 32.5 rebounds per game. It ranks fifth in the league by pulling down 34.5 rebounds per contest.

The Fever are committing 13.8 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Fever have struggled to rack up threes, ranking second-worst in the league with 6.3 threes made per game. They rank ninth with a 32.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

In terms of threes, the Fever's defense is struggling, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.9%).

Indiana is attempting 49.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 71.7% of the shots it has attempted (and 79.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 19.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 28.3% of its shots (and 20.7% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.