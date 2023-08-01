The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .115 in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .197 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 3.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has driven in a run in 14 games this season (18.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 77 games (22.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .233 AVG .164 .268 OBP .213 .345 SLG .211 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 36/6 K/BB 37/8 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings