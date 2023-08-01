Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Pirates - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .115 in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .197 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 3.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has driven in a run in 14 games this season (18.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 77 games (22.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.233
|AVG
|.164
|.268
|OBP
|.213
|.345
|SLG
|.211
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|36/6
|K/BB
|37/8
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (4-11) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.60 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.60), 47th in WHIP (1.347), and 39th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
