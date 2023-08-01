The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 94 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .263 with 31 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 57 of 92 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (28.3%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has driven home a run in 32 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 39.1% of his games this season (36 of 92), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .287 AVG .240 .352 OBP .344 .449 SLG .408 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 25 RBI 20 42/17 K/BB 55/27 1 SB 3

