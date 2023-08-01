The Chicago Cubs (53-53) host the Cincinnati Reds (59-49) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (11-3, 2.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (4-6, 3.76 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (11-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-6, 3.76 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (11-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.122 in 19 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Justin Steele vs. Reds

The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .252 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 12th in the league (.414) and 120 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Reds to go 10-for-20 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI in 3 2/3 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.

Lively enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Lively is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.