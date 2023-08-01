The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger ready for the second of a four-game series against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have put together a 28-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Chicago has gone 7-5 (58.3%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-46-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-27 26-26 22-26 31-27 34-38 19-15

