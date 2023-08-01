Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (53-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-49) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (11-3) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-6) will take the ball for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 28, or 56%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won five of its 10 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Chicago has scored 519 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule