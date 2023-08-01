On Tuesday, Cody Bellinger (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .313 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Bellinger has had a hit in 56 of 75 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (32.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 30 games this year (40.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44 of 75 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .313 AVG .314 .362 OBP .368 .558 SLG .511 20 XBH 12 8 HR 7 26 RBI 20 27/11 K/BB 24/13 6 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings