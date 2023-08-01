Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Cody Bellinger (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .313 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 56 of 75 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (32.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 30 games this year (40.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 75 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.313
|AVG
|.314
|.362
|OBP
|.368
|.558
|SLG
|.511
|20
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|20
|27/11
|K/BB
|24/13
|6
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
