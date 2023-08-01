On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 105 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 73 of 95 games this year (76.8%), including multiple hits 27 times (28.4%).

In 95 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (23 of 95), with two or more RBI five times (5.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .298 AVG .267 .370 OBP .327 .375 SLG .359 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 28/17 6 SB 5

